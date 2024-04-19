Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: Over 49% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

An elderly voter after casting vote during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gangtok. (Photo: PTI)

Voting in the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections was held on April 19. The first phase will vote for 102 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in 17 states and four Union Territories (UTs).

Voter turnout in Tripura

Of all the states that went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout at 68.35 per cent, as of 3 pm.

Voter turnout in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 55.05 per cent till 3 pm.

Voter turnout in Sikkim

The voter turnout in Sikkim was at 52.72 per cent till 3 pm. In the northeastern state, voting is underway for 32 Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat.

Voter turnout in Tamil Nadu

By 3 pm, Tamil Nadu recorded a 51.01 per cent voter turnout in the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. The entire state went to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh

By 3 pm, Uttar Pradesh recorded a 47.44 per cent turnout in eight Lok Sabha seats. Eight Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, out of a total of 80 constituencies in the state.

Voter turnout in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 44.12 per cent till 3 pm. In the first phase, five out of 48 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in the state.

Voter turnout in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep recorded the lowest turnout at 43.98 per cent, as of 3 pm.

Voter turnout in Rajasthan

Over 41.51 per cent polling was recorded in Rajasthan till 3 pm. In Rajasthan, 12 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 polls is being in Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Rajasthan (12), Uttar Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1). There will be five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur, and one each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh.

The Election Commission said the voting in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will start at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm on April 19.