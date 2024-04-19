Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: What was the voter turnout till 11 am?



Voting for Phase 1 of the 18th Lok Sabha elections started early morning on Friday. The first phase will see 102 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats go to polls, across 17 states and four Union territories (UTs). As polling continues, several states witness significant voter turnout in the initial hours of the morning, with Sikkim crossing 20 per cent by 11 am.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Sikkim

In the northeastern state of Sikkim, where voting is underway for 32 Assembly constituencies and a lone Lok Sabha seat, over 21.2 per cent of the 464,000 registered voters have cast their ballots by 11 am local time.

The polling, which commenced at 7 am, will conclude at 5 pm across 573 polling stations, with stringent security measures in place.

Notable figures such as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia have exercised their franchise.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Bihar

In Bihar, where elections are underway for four Lok Sabha constituencies, approximately 16.63 per cent of the 7.5 million eligible voters have participated in the electoral process by 11 am.

The polling, which began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, witnessed active participation despite tight security arrangements in sensitive areas.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Nagaland

Nagaland, with its lone Lok Sabha seat at stake, has recorded a voter turnout of 13.51 per cent by 11 am.

Despite calls for abstention from certain groups, voters have turned out to cast their ballots, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressing confidence in the ruling coalition's candidate.



LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Assam

In Assam, where polling is underway for five Lok Sabha seats, a voter turnout of 27.22 per cent has been reported by 11 am.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Manipur

In Manipur, polling is being held for two Lok Sabha seats. Approximately 28.19 per cent of the over 1.544 million eligible voters have cast their votes by 11 am.

Despite sporadic incidents of unrest, polling continues under tight security arrangements.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, where polling is ongoing for five Lok Sabha seats, including the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency, a voter turnout of 19.4 per cent has been recorded till 11 am.

Notable candidates such as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are contesting in these constituencies, with over 9.5 million eligible voters participating in the electoral process.



(With inputs from PTI)