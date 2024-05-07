Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 3: Over 25% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

People wait to cast their vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Voting is underway for the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections . The phase will see voting in 93 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in 11 states and Union Territories (UTs).

By 11 am, over 25.41 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 11 states and UTs.

Prominent candidates in the third phase include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking re-election for a second term from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Elsewhere in the fray are Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna, Madhya Pradesh), Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar, Gujarat), and Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad, Karnataka).

Lok Sabha elections Phase 3: Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh had a 26.12 per cent voter turnout till 11 am. The state is on Tuesday voting on 10 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The 10 seats include Bareilly, Etah, Agra (SC), Sambhal, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Budaun, and Aonla.

While Agra witnessed 25.87 per cent polling, Aonla recorded a 25.98 per cent voter turnout till 11 am. Budaun recorded a voter turnout of 26.02 per cent, and Bareilly 23.6 per cent. More than 18.9 million voters are eligible to vote in these 10 constituencies.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 3: Voter turnout in Goa

Around 30.94 per cent voting was recorded till 11 am in two Lok Sabha seats in Goa. The polling is underway since 7 am in both the North Goa and South Goa parliamentary constituencies in the coastal state.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 3: Voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh

Voter turnout of 30.21 per cent was recorded in the state of Madhya Pradesh till 11 am. The state is voting for nine out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The nine seats are namely Guna, Gwalior, Bhind, Bhopal, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha, and Betul.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 3: Voter turnout in West Bengal 32.82%

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 32.82 per cent till 11 am in four of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday. The state is currently polling in Jangipur, Maldaha Dakshin, Maldaha Uttar, and Murshidabad in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The states and UTs that are currently voting in the third phase include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.