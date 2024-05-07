Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 1 pm?

Hathras: Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Photo; PTI)

Voting for Phase 3 of the 18th Lok Sabha elections recorded a 39.92 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm on Tuesday. Ninety-three out of 543 Lok Sabha seats went to polls across 11 states and Union territories (UTs).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Chief Electoral Officer for Gujarat, P Bharathi, were among some of the prominent figures to cast their vote today

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Assam

In Assam, where polling was underway for the third phase in four Lok Sabha constituencies, a turnout of 45.88 per cent was recorded by 1 pm.

Dhubri witnessed the highest participation at 47.73 per cent, followed by Barpeta at 46.83 per cent, Kokrajhar at 46.43 per cent, and Guwahati at 42.13 per cent.

Polling commenced at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm, with a total of 81,49,091 eligible voters deciding the fate of 47 candidates.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Bihar

In Bihar, where polling is underway for five Lok Sabha constituencies, a turnout of 36.69 per cent was reported by 1 pm.

Notable turnouts include Supaul at 38.58 per cent, Araria at 37.09 per cent, and Madhepura at 36.84 per cent. Voting, which began at 7 am under tight security, will continue until 6 pm, with 98,60,397 voters deciding the fate of 54 candidates in this phase.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Chhattisgarh

The third and final phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, covering seven out of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies, saw a turnout of 46.14 per cent by 1 pm.

Polling is being conducted in Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Janjgir-Champa (SC), Surguja (ST), and Raigarh (ST) seats, with voters actively participating in the electoral process.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Gujarat

In Gujarat, covering 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, voter participation reached 37.83 per cent by 1 pm.



Banaskantha constituency in north Gujarat recorded the highest turnout of 45.89 per cent, while Porbandar in the Saurashtra region saw the lowest turnout of 30.8 per cent.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Karnataka

In the second phase of Lok Sabha polls covering 14 constituencies in Karnataka, an estimated turnout of 41.59 per cent was reported by 1 pm. Polling, which commenced at 7 am, will continue until 6 pm.

Notably, Chikkodi recorded the highest turnout at 45.69 per cent, followed closely by Shimoga at 44.98 per cent, while Gulbarga reported the least participation at 37.48 per cent.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Maharashtra

The third phase of polling in Maharashtra, covering 11 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, saw a voter turnout of 31.55 per cent by 1 pm.



Notable turnouts include Kolhapur at 38.42 per cent, Latur at 32.71 per cent, and Satara at 32.78 per cent. The polling, which began in the morning, is ongoing, with authorities ensuring a smooth electoral process across 11 constituencies.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh recorded a turnout of 38.12 per cent by 1 pm across 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Notable voter engagement was observed in constituencies like Firozabad (40.06 per cent) and Sambhal (42.97 per cent).

Agra witnessed 36.89 per cent voter turnout, while Aonla recorded a 36.95 per cent, Budaun 34.97 per cent, Bareilly 34.93 per cent, Etah 38.87 per cent, Fatehpur Sikri 39.09 per cent, Hathras 37.73 per cent, and Mainpuri 38.32 per cent.

LS polls Phase 3: Voter turnout in West Benga

With polling underway in four constituencies, West Bengal witnessed a robust turnout of 49.27 per cent by 1 pm.

Murshidabad recorded the highest turnout at 50.58 per cent. Additionally, the Bhagawangola Assembly seat in Murshidabad district, where a by-election is ongoing, saw a turnout of 46.40 per cent by midday.