LIVE news: Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, ticket sales halted, flights delayed

Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, ticket sales halted, flights delayed

Latest news updates

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Flight, plane, Airplane

Photo: Shutterstock

In a statement on X, Japan Airlines stated it was hit by a cyberattack, which resulted in delays to some domestic and international flights and the suspenson of ticket sales.  Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and discussed key issues related to the state. Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BNP-led NDA government at the centre, highlighted the financial challenges faced by the state, including the previous government's diversion of funds from 94 centrally sponsored schemes, a few of which have been relaunched.

During the meeting, the TDP chief thanked PM Modi for extending financial support for the resumption of the Polavaram and Amaravati projects. The Chief Minister also presented the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat program. He also detailed plans for the upcoming foundation stone laying ceremonies and project inaugurations.  The Chhattisgarh government has cancelled the process of recruitment of police constables in Rajnandgaon district amid allegations of irregularities and set up an SIT for a probe into it, an official said. State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, gave an order to this effect on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

 
"Irregularities came to light in the ongoing recruitment process in the 8th battalion of Rajnandgaon and a case was registered in this connection at Lal Bagh police station on December 17," the official said. Since November 16, candidates from Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Kabirdham (Kawardha) and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki districts have been participating in the recruitment process here, he said.
 
10:35 AM

Afghanistan summons Pakistani envoy over Barmal airstrikes

After the airstrikes in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province, which left 46 dead and six injured, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Wednesday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul to deliver a strong protest note regarding the airstrikes conducted by Pakistani military jet in the Barmal district of Paktika province near the theoretical Durand Line," spokesperson of Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Hafiz Zia Ahmad stated.
10:22 AM

Director MT Vasudevan Nair passes away; Mammootty, Mohan Lal pay tributes

Major figures from the Malayalam film industry including Mammootty, Mohan Lal and Manju Warrier paid their final respects to legendary M T Vasudevan Nair, who died on December 25. Vasudevan Nair, popularly known as MT, was a towering figure in Indian literature and cinema.
10:00 AM

Before Delhi polls, AAP will split into factions: BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh

Following notices issued by senior Delhi government officials disowning the ruling AAP's registration process for two of its schemes in the national capital,   BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying that nowadays Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is not listening to him. "These days CM Atishi is not listening to Arvind Kejriwal. On one hand, Kejriwal is announcing welfare schemes but on other side, Atishi is saying there are no such welfare scheme. I think there is a split in the party. One faction is with Arvind Kejriwal and the other faction is with Chief Minister Atishi... One faction is with Sanjay Singh while Punjab faction is with Punjab CM. So I think that before the Delhi elections, there is going to be a split in the Aam Aadmi Party," Gaurav Vallabh said.
9:50 AM

Opposition demands apology from Union Minister Amit Shah: SP MP Dharmendra Yadav

Amid the row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav demanded an apology and said that the "insult" won't be tolerated. "Currently, the biggest issue in the nation is the disrespect of Babasaheb Ambedkar by the Union HM Amit Shah. The opposition demands an apology from the Union HM. The insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar will never be tolerated," Yadav said.
9:46 AM

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' amid cold wave

Delhi's air pollution levels stayed in the 'very poor' category despite showing a declining trend. On Thursday (December 26), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 341 at 8 am. Read here for more details.
9:44 AM

Bihar Police deny any 'injury' to BPSC aspirants protesting in Patna

After Bihar Police resorted to "lathi-charge" on Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants who gathered to "gherao" the commission's office in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the examination on Wednesday, police department authorities issued a clarification, claiming that they used "mild force" and denied any injuries to the protesting aspirants.
9:41 AM

Srinagar freezes at -7.3°C, dense fog blankets Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, with similar conditions expected today. Minimum temperatures remained below zero degrees Celsius across many parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. In the National Capital Region (NCR), cold wave and fog conditions persisted, with the minimum temperature dropping to 8.4 degrees Celsius. 
9:26 AM

Crucial meeting between Telangana govt, Telugu film reps to ease 'soured' ties amid high stakes

A crucial meeting between the Telangana government and Telugu film industry representatives is expected to be held on Thursday to thaw the speculated strained ties between the ruling dispensation and the tinseltown following the arrest of top actor Allu Arjun.

The 42 year-old star was arrested recently in connection with the stampede at a theatre here screening his latest movie "Pushpa: The Rule" that resulted in the death of a woman on December 4.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Christmas BJP Congress Bashar al Assad Syria Japan Donald Trump

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

