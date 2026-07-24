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Home / India News / Low-cost road safety solutions needed urgently to curb accidents: Experts

Low-cost road safety solutions needed urgently to curb accidents: Experts

IIT Delhi professor emeritus Geetam Tiwari said road markings to enhance night-time visibility can substantially improve road safety in cities

Road Safety, Motor Vehicles Bill

Road Safety

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

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Road safety experts on Friday highlighted the alarming state of road safety in the country and underscored the urgent need for practical, scalable and cost-effective solutions to prevent road accidents.

They noted that India can significantly reduce road fatalities through affordable and evidence-based interventions in cities.

Speaking at a conference organised by the India chapter of International Road Federation (IRF), IIT Delhi professor emeritus Geetam Tiwari said road markings to enhance night-time visibility can substantially improve road safety in cities.

Implementation of international best practices can reduce crashes while improving mobility for all road users, Tiwari added.

IRF president emeritus K K Kapila said most urban crashes occur due to everyday design deficiencies on ordinary roads operating at normal traffic speeds.

 

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"Low-cost engineering measures such as roundabouts, raised pedestrian crossings, traffic-calming measures, improved street lighting and safer intersection designs have been proven to reduce crashes by 20 to 80 per cent, often at a fraction of the cost of major infrastructure projects.

"Such interventions can be implemented much faster and deliver immediate safety benefits," Kapila added.

Jitendra Kaushik, CEO, Onnyx Electronisys, showcased innovative technological solutions supporting urban traffic safety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : road accident Road Accidents Road safety

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

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