Business associations plan No UPI Day on October 2 against new MDR levy

Some business associations have decided to observe a No UPI (Unified Payments Interface) Day on October 2 ahead of the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) decision to implement a 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR) on payments to merchants above Rs 2,000 from October 15.

So far, the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MCCIA), All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), Akhil Bharatiya Khadya Tel Vyapari Mahasangh (All India Edible Oil Traders Federation), All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation, All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) and Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association have confirmed their participation on October 2.

"We have around 500 associations affiliated with MACCIA. We have spoken to all trader associations in India. We have all decided to follow the No UPI Day, not only in Maharashtra but in other states as well. The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, All India Mobile Retailers Association, All India Gem and Jewellery Federation and Akhil Bharatiya Khadya Tel Vyapari Mahasangh are some of the important associations in the country who will support the No UPI Day on October 2. Apart from this, the MACCIA and around 500 associations in Maharashtra will come together for the No UPI Day. All these associations will come together, meet the chief minister and place our demands. At the central level, we will place our demands before the finance minister,” said Ravindra Mangave, president, MCCIA.

He was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai.

An MDR is a fee paid by a merchant for accepting digital payments. Peer-to-peer UPI transactions do not attract a fee. Peer-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract a 0.4 per cent fee from October 15. It is capped at Rs 300.

Payments to small vendors, classified as P2PM, will also remain free of MDR. P2PM merchants are small vendors receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI, a category that particularly benefits businesses in rural and semi-urban areas.

In August alone, UPI processed 15.51 billion person-to-merchant transactions worth a combined Rs 8.95 trillion. Payments above Rs 2,000 made up about 67 per cent of that value.

Last week, senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas met the All India Petroleum Dealers Association to discuss the dealers’ demand for an exemption from MDR on UPI transactions.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said the regulator would look into concerns raised by stockbrokers over the new MDR for large fund transfers through UPI. The MDR for capital-market transactions has been set at 0.02 per cent, subject to a Rs 300 cap, for payments to mutual funds, brokers and dealers, and investment advisers.

Dhairyashil Patil, national president, AICPDF, said, “Why should traders alone bear the additional cost of digital payments? Retailers and distributors operate on very thin margins and already contribute significantly to the growth of digital commerce. Imposing MDR on UPI transactions will only add another cost to their business. Digital payments should reduce friction, not penalise the trader.”

Shankar Thakkar, national president of the All India Edible Oil Traders Federation, said there was strong opposition among traders across the country to the government’s proposed order to impose a 0.4 per cent MDR charge on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 from October 15.

Various traders’ organisations across the country have decided to protest on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, by following the path adopted by Mahatma Gandhi and covering UPI scanners, QR codes, sound boxes and other related devices with black cloth as a mark of protest.

“If the government does not take an appropriate decision on this issue, a strategy for further agitation will be decided in the coming days, and the protest will be intensified further,” Thakkar said.

He explained that the continually increasing use of UPI payments has made the entire payment chain in retail trade more transparent. A customer makes a UPI payment to a retailer, the retailer makes a digital payment to the wholesaler while purchasing goods, and the wholesaler in turn makes an online payment to the manufacturer or supplier. This has reduced the circulation of cash and created a record of every transaction.

“Is the cost of making the system more transparent being imposed on small retailers? Imposing MDR on traders operating on thin margins would, in effect, amount not to promoting Digital India, but to economically penalising honest businesses for conducting recorded and transparent transactions,” he added.