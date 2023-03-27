close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gandhi family considers itself 'elite' and above Constitution: BJP

The law has taken its course, and neither the BJP nor the government have anything to do with this, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asserted

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Monday accused the Gandhi family of considering itself a "class apart, elite and above the Constitution" as it kept up the counterattack on the Congress amid the opposition party's nationwide protests against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

The ruling party fielded Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to target the Congress and he insisted that neither the BJP nor the government had anything to do with the Wayanad MP's disqualification following his conviction in a defamation case.

The way Congress leaders are making a hue and cry over a judicial and lawful exercise itself shows that they consider the Gandhi family above India's judicial process, Constitution and democratic system, he told a press conference.

The MP from Rajasthan said the Surat court presented Gandhi with several opportunities, including a chance to apologise for his remarks on the Modi surname, but he refused, thinking that the judiciary will not "dare" to deliver a verdict against the members of his family.

The law has taken its course, and neither the BJP nor the government have anything to do with this, he asserted.

The Gandhi family considers itself a "class apart, elite and above Constitution", he alleged. Shekhawat said the Lok Sabha enjoys no discretionary power on the issue of disqualifying an MP in such a matter.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

People like Rahul Gandhi question Army, insult them: Anurag Thakur

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

Rahul Gandhi to address on final day of Congress' plenary session on Sunday

Rahul's remarks disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Taliban urges for removal of officials from UN blacklist, says report

Congress MPs give suspension of Business Notice to discuss govt's failure

BJP issues 3-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs for passage of key Bills

Congress MPs to hold Oppn meet over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification today

People who claimed that democracy is under threat, are insulting the democratic system with their street protests against a judicial verdict and lawful action, he said.

Noting that Rahul Gandhi had also ridiculed a journalist at his press conference, the Union minister said, "He leaves no opportunity to insult the country and challenge the different pillars of democracy to show himself above them."

"People like him are a threat to democracy as they consider themselves above it," Shekhawat said

It is shameful that he is full of arrogance that he did not even avail the chance to tender an apology even when given an opportunity by the court, the BJP leader claimed.

Shekhawat accused Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh of insulting the Rajya Sabha chairperson with their conduct.

He also accused Gandhi of insulting a patriot and freedom fighter such as Veer Savarkar.

"Rahul Gandhi very rightly said that he wasn't Savarkar. If Rahul actually wishes to know Savarkar, then he must go to the Andaman Jail and spend time there to realise who Savarkar actually was and the kind of sacrifices he made,"Shekhawat said.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | BJP | Politics

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon