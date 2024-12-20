Business Standard

LS adopts resolution to refer simultaneous polls bills to joint committee

LS adopts resolution to refer simultaneous polls bills to joint committee

While 27 members on the panel will be from the Lok Sabha, 12 others will be from the Rajya Sabha

Dec 20 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Minutes before the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, the House on Friday adopted a resolution recommending the two bills on holding simultaneous polls to a joint committee of the two Houses.

Passed by a voice vote amid a din created by the opposition over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks related to Ambedkar, the resolution moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal recommended to the Rajya Sabha to communicate to the Lok Sabha names of the members to be appointed by the upper houses to the joint committee.

While 27 members on the panel will be from the Lok Sabha, 12 others will be from the Rajya Sabha.

 

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary from the BJP, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress are among the Lok Sabha members, who will be part of the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinise two bills on simultaneous elections.

The two 'one nation, one election' (ONOE) bills, including one requiring an amendment in the Constitution, lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections and were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after a fiery debate.

Dec 20 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

