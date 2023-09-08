Landslips in Himachal Pradesh due to people eating meat: IIT Mandi director

Laxmidhar Behera, director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, said on Thursday that landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh are happening because people eat meat.

Behera, in a video clip of him telling the students sitting in an auditorium, said, "To become a good human being, what do you have to do?"

"No to meat eating," the IIT director said. He then asks students to take an oath: "I will not eat meat."

He further added, "Himachal Pradesh will have a significant downfall if innocent animals are butchered. You are butchering innocent animals."

"That [butchering of animals] has a symbiotic relationship with the degradation of the environment as well, which you can't see now but it will have," the IIT director said.

He further continued, "….the mass scale landslides and so many other things, cloudbursts, that you see again and again, these are all the effect of these…cruelty."

Also Read IIT Mandi punishes students for ragging incident; suspends 10 for 6 months IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors UP govt hires IIT, IIM graduates to smoothen investments in the state Preeti Aghalayam to become 1st woman head of IIT, to lead Zanzibar campus IIT-M researchers develop device to detect milk adulteration in 30 seconds No business leaders invited for G20 dinner, PIB terms report 'misleading' Former PM Deve Gowda not to attend G20 dinner due to health reasons BJP wins bypolls in Dhanpur, Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura: EC G20 Summit: What is open and closed in Delhi? Here's all you need to know Spain's Prez tests positive for Covid-19, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi

However, this is not the first time that Behera has been embroiled in controversy due to his statements. In 2022, he said that ghosts exist and recounted performing an exorcism in 1993. In another instance, the IIT director said that people die from overeating and not hunger.

According to the IIT Mandi website, Behera specialises in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). He has been involved in initiatives demonstrating the therapeutic effects of Indian classical music, mantra, and yoga on people dealing with mental stress and psychic disorders.