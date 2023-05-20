Lumpy skin disease returns; over 10,000 active cases reported till May 18



According to a senior official, the disease has been detected in 8 states since January 2023. The dreaded Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that played havoc on India’s cattle population has again started rearing its ugly head with 10,413 active cases as on May 18 with Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka leading the way.



Of the 10,413 active cases as on May 18, around 2,245 cases are in Uttarakhand, while 3,450 cases are in Maharashtra and 3,960 cases have been detected till date in Karnataka since January. A jump has been seen in the last few weeks, but officials said it is stabilising.



Since January 2023, in the second round, around 1.87 million doses of vaccines have been administered to the animals. The remaining cases are in the states of Sikkim, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Also Read Centre asks states to speed up lumpy vaccination ahead of Monsoon Rajasthan's animal husbandry dept gearing up to fight lumpy skin disease Patchy recovery: How 2022 swung from despair to hope to caution Some fodder for thought Centre aims for low premium, coverage with new livestock insurance scheme Draft complaint against Aryan Khan changed: Wankhede alleges conspiracy Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on Bihar's caste survey LIVE: 8 more ministers to take oath with Sidda, DKS in Karnataka today Amit Shah on 2-day Gujarat visit; to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects Appointment of an IPS as head of UP Prosecution Directorate is illegal: HC



In Uttarakhand, where the active cases have shown a surge till May 18, around 58 per cent animals have been vaccinated in the second cycle, while another 359,928 doses of vaccines are available with the state government. These are mostly goat pox vaccines which have an efficacy of 60-70 against LSD. The indigenous vaccine, especially developed for Lumpy, will take another 6-8 months to get commercialised and is in the final stages of approval, the official from the Department of Animal Husbandry said.



“Being a vector borne disease, Lumpy cases usually start rising with the advent of summers and peaks during monsoons and immediately after that,” the official said. “In some districts such as Uddham Singh Nagar, almost 100 per cent animals have been vaccinated while in Rudraprayag, almost 75 per cent animals have been vaccinated,” the official commented.



Earlier in March, in order to prevent a recurrence of the death and destruction seen last year, the Centre had directed states to complete the preventive vaccination drive at the earliest apart from other remedial steps such vector management in high risk areas, sanitary and hygiene in cattle. The central government, a few weeks back, held a high level meeting with state officials, directing them to increase surveillance of cattle and activate their district-wise monitoring plans. These include regular testing of 10 per cent samples and segregation of animals whenever positive cases are detected.



It added that proper liaison may also be established with panchayat and municipal bodies and local administration for strict implementation of biosecurity and sanitary measures including vaccination, movement control of animals whenever required. “While no permanent and 100 per cent effective cure for LSD is known till date, vaccination is an effective option for prevention of LSD. Accordingly, States and UTs are advised to immediately start preparations for annual preventive vaccination of susceptible and eligible cattle populations against LSD as per the control guidelines circulated to the states and UTs,” the Central advisory had said.



After that, it has spread to multiple states in the country. Last year, it played havoc in Rajasthan and Gujarat leading to large-scale morbidity in the cattle population. LSD, a contagious viral infection that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin, and also leads to death, was first reported in 2019 in the state of Odisha.

Last year, according to official records, around 3.35 million animals got infected due to LSD. Of these, around 198,000 animals died, while 3.15 animals recovered from the disease (94 per cent was the recovery rate). The government administered around 59 million dosages of mostly goat pox vaccine to control the spread.

