close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lumpy skin disease returns; over 10,000 active cases reported till May 18

Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka lead the way; 1.9 million vaccine doses administered in new cycle

Sanjeeb Mukhejee New Delhi
Lumpy skin disease

Lumpy skin disease

3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The dreaded Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that played havoc on India’s cattle population has again started rearing its ugly head with 10,413 active cases as on May 18 with Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka leading the way.
According to a senior official, the disease has been detected in 8 states since January 2023.

A jump has been seen in the last few weeks, but officials said it is stabilising.
Of the 10,413 active cases as on May 18, around 2,245 cases are in Uttarakhand, while 3,450 cases are in Maharashtra and 3,960 cases have been detected till date in Karnataka since January.

The remaining cases are in the states of Sikkim, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.
Since January 2023, in the second round, around 1.87 million doses of vaccines have been administered to the animals.

Also Read

Centre asks states to speed up lumpy vaccination ahead of Monsoon

Rajasthan's animal husbandry dept gearing up to fight lumpy skin disease

Patchy recovery: How 2022 swung from despair to hope to caution

Some fodder for thought

Centre aims for low premium, coverage with new livestock insurance scheme

Draft complaint against Aryan Khan changed: Wankhede alleges conspiracy

Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on Bihar's caste survey

LIVE: 8 more ministers to take oath with Sidda, DKS in Karnataka today

Amit Shah on 2-day Gujarat visit; to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects

Appointment of an IPS as head of UP Prosecution Directorate is illegal: HC


These are mostly goat pox vaccines which have an efficacy of  60-70 against LSD. The indigenous vaccine, especially developed for Lumpy, will take another 6-8 months to get commercialised and is in the final stages of approval, the official from the Department of Animal Husbandry said.
In Uttarakhand, where the active cases have shown a surge till May 18, around 58 per cent animals have been vaccinated in the second cycle, while another 359,928 doses of vaccines are available with the state government.

“In some districts such as Uddham Singh Nagar, almost 100 per cent animals have been vaccinated while in Rudraprayag, almost 75 per cent animals have been vaccinated,” the official commented.
“Being a vector borne disease, Lumpy cases usually start rising with the advent of summers and peaks during monsoons and immediately after that,” the official said.

The central government, a few weeks back, held a high level meeting with state officials, directing them to increase surveillance of cattle and activate their district-wise monitoring plans. These include regular testing of 10 per cent samples and segregation of animals whenever positive cases are detected.
Earlier in March, in order to prevent a recurrence of the death and destruction seen last year, the Centre had directed states to complete the preventive vaccination drive at the earliest apart from other remedial steps such vector management in high risk areas, sanitary and hygiene in cattle.

“While no permanent and 100 per cent effective cure for LSD is known till date, vaccination is an effective option for prevention of LSD. Accordingly, States and UTs are advised to immediately start preparations for annual preventive vaccination of susceptible and eligible cattle populations against LSD as per the control guidelines circulated to the states and UTs,” the Central advisory had said.
It added that proper liaison may also be established with panchayat and municipal bodies and local administration for strict implementation of biosecurity and sanitary measures including vaccination, movement control of animals whenever required.

LSD, a contagious viral infection that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin, and also leads to death, was first reported in 2019 in the state of Odisha.
After that, it has spread to multiple states in the country. Last year, it played havoc in Rajasthan and Gujarat leading to large-scale morbidity in the cattle population.

Last year, according to official records, around 3.35 million animals got infected due to LSD. Of these, around 198,000 animals died, while 3.15 animals recovered from the disease (94 per cent was the recovery rate). The government administered around 59 million dosages of mostly goat pox vaccine to control the spread.
Topics : Cattle disease Uttarakhand Maharashtra Karnataka Vaccine

First Published: May 20 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Myanmar: Cyclone Mocha death toll surpasses 140 of which 91 were from camps

Cyclone Mocha
1 min read

US Prez Biden tours 1,400-year-old shrine in Hiroshima with G7 leaders

Biden, G7 leaders tour Itsukushima Shrine 1,400-year-old shrine in Hiroshima
2 min read

US helping Ukraine with F-16s shows how for military aid, no can become yes

US President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House in Washington, US, December 21, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)
6 min read

Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on Bihar's caste survey

Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on Bihar's caste survey
2 min read

LIVE: 8 more ministers to take oath with Sidda, DKS in Karnataka today

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar photo: pti
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

Congress
2 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon