Recent incidents 'normal for airline's scale': Air India CEO Wilson

Air India’s recent run of operational incidents was “entirely normal in context of our scale and size,” the airline’s chief executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson told employees on Sunday, even as the carrier has faced a series of technical snags over the past three months.
“Over the past few months, our operations have garnered significant attention, both internally and externally,” his message, reviewed by Business Standard, stated.
“Like all airlines, we face a variety of operational scenarios – some of which are under our control, and some that are not. When the spotlight is on us, it’s crucial to offer timely, clear and accurate information and the right context,” he added.
The CEO said Air India has adopted greater openness in reporting incidents.
“Over recent weeks we have been even more transparent than usual in reporting incidents and events, however small. This transparency will, over time, help build trust. In the short term though, it naturally results in an uptick of news coverage, and with more than 1,200 departures every single day – nearly one every minute – across the Air India Group, it can seem like a lot. In context of our scale and size, however, the incidence rate is entirely normal,” he wrote.
Since July, Air India has encountered several operational incidents. On July 2, a Delhi–Washington flight was halted in Vienna due to maintenance issues, leading to cancellations in both directions. On July 21, one aircraft aborted takeoff at Delhi airport, while another skidded off a rain-soaked runway in Mumbai, bursting tyres but avoiding injuries. A day later, a Hong Kong–Delhi service suffered an auxiliary power unit fire after landing.
In August, problems persisted with a Dreamliner to London aborting takeoff in Delhi. Flights on the Delhi–Milan, Milan–Delhi and Kochi–Delhi routes were cancelled or aborted over technical glitches, while on August 22 a Mumbai–Jodhpur flight aborted takeoff and passengers were shifted to another aircraft.