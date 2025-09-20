Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh has achieved milestone in renewable energy pricing: CM

Madhya Pradesh has achieved milestone in renewable energy pricing: CM

Each unit will provide 220 MW of power, through solar panels during the day and batteries charged by solar energy in the evening peak hours, the CM added

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

The tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit is the lowest so far in the country, an official release said. | (Photo: PTI))

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a first in the country, Madhya Pradesh has achieved a milestone in renewable energy pricing with below Rs 3 per unit tariff for upcoming solar projects in Morena, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

The state has awarded 600 MW and 880 MWh (dual cycle) units for commissioning after calling biddings. The winning bidders Ceigall India Ltd quoted a tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit and ACME Solar Holdings Limited quoted a tariff of Rs 2.764 per unit, he told PTI Videos.

It would be the first Solar-Plus-Storage facility in India to ensure an annual availability of 95 per cent supply, Yadav said.

 

Each unit will provide 220 MW of power, through solar panels during the day and batteries charged by solar energy in the evening peak hours, the CM added.

In the morning, before panels are charged, the units will draw power from the same batteries recharged from cheaper night-time electricity from the grid.

Also Read

SL vs BAN

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saif gets his fifty; 95 up for Bangladesh

PKL 2025

PKL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Haryana beat Tamil Thalaivas 38-36; Patna rescue late 33-30 win vs Delhi

Sadanand Date

Proxy wars, ISIS key threats, graft in security bodies must end: NIA chief

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal to visit US on Monday to push for early trade deal talks

Mohanlal

Malayalam actor Mohanlal to receive prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit is the lowest so far in the country, an official release said.

This is the first project in India where firm and dispatchable renewable energy will be available at below Rs 3 per unit, it added.

Similar existing projects ensure only about 50 per cent peak hours availability and 85 per cent annual availability, the statement said.

The project also lays the foundation for future renewable projects designed to deliver flat-profile electricity throughout the day and night, bringing renewable energy on par with conventional power in terms of certainty and commercial viability, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohanlal

PM Modi hails actor Mohanlal as symbol of excellence after top film honour

PK Mishra, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

Domain expertise, aptitude now key to top govt post: PM's principal secy

MCD office

Delhi govt cuts film shoot fees to attract filmmakers, boost tourism

Union minister Jitendra Singh

Need to curb avoidable service-related appeals in HCs: Jitendra Singh

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Administrative tribunals bridge executive, judiciary: CJI BR Gavai

Topics : Madhya Pradesh assembly Renewable energy policy India energy demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon