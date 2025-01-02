Business Standard

India News

'Anna University sexual assault case is being politicised', says Madras HC

The incident, which took place on December 23, involved the sexual assault of a 19-year-old engineering student on the university campus

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo: wikimedia.org)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday said that the sexual assault case at Anna University is “being politicised”. The observation was made during a hearing where the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)’s counsel voiced concerns over the police denying permission for a planned protest in Chennai regarding the incident.
 
“Anna University sexual assault case is being politicised. There is no genuine concentration on women’s safety,” the court said.
 
Justice P Velmurugan of the Madras High Court criticised the media for its lack of responsibility in handling the issue, noting that a ‘media trial’ had been conducted on news channels since the incident surfaced last month. He said, “I’m not saying that the media should not report on the issue but definitely not the way in which they are doing.”
 
 
Emphasising that his remarks were made not as a High Court Judge but as a fellow human being, Justice Velmurugan said, “I’m ashamed to live in this era when discrimination based on gender, caste, and so on continues. All of us should be ashamed. Strictly speaking, we all are co-accused in such crimes.”

NCW probes security lapses

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted a two-member fact-finding committee, including retired IPS officer Praveen Dixit, to investigate the matter. During a two-day visit, the committee inspected the university premises, met with the victim and her family, interacted with officials and NGOs, and reviewed the institution’s security measures.

Sharing updates on X, the NCW noted, “To ensure accountability, the NCW assessed security at Anna University, met the SIT, and engaged stakeholders... A detailed report with actionable recommendations was prepared.”

Madras HC orders SIT probe

The incident, which took place on December 23, involved the sexual assault of a 19-year-old engineering student on the university campus. The victim reported that the perpetrator attacked her and her male friend, severely injuring the latter, before dragging her into nearby shrubs to carry out the assault. The accused, Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor with a history of criminal activities, was arrested shortly after the complaint was lodged, according to police reports.
 
Amid growing public and political outrage, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three senior IPS officers to investigate the case thoroughly.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

