Friday, January 09, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Madras HC directs CBFC to issue censor certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Madras HC directs CBFC to issue censor certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan

On Jan 7, HC had reserved its order on petition seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give a censor certificate under 'UA 16+' category to the much-anticipated film

Jana Nayagan

The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the CBFC to grant a U/A certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan'.

On January 7, the HC had reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give a censor certificate under 'UA 16+' category to the much-anticipated film.

On January 6, when the plea came up for hearing, Justice P T Asha had orally asked the CBFC to produce on January 7, a copy of the "complaint" that claimed the film "hurts religious sentiments."  The filmmakers had submitted that the movie had been referred for "review" after an initial recommendation for U/A certification.

 

Even though a release date has been fixed for the film as January 9, it can only proceed legally, the Censor Board had told the court.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film "Jana Nayagan" stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, among others.

Also Read

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

Madras HC upholds order on lighting lamps at Tirupparankundram temple

Critics' Choice Awards 2026

Critics' Choice Awards 2026 winners: Full list of stars, film and TV wins

indigo airlines, indigo

Madras HC asks DGCA if IndiGo flight duty exemptions will continue

doomscrolling anxiety, social media stress

Bring law to regulate internet use by children: Madurai HC tells Centre

CINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

Why Bollywood is losing ground to India's fast-rising new wave cinema

The film team, having completed all work, sent it for censorship on December 18.

Subsequently, on December 19, the censor board that viewed the film reportedly advised the removal of some scenes and muting of some dialogues.

Even after changes suggested by the censor board members were made, the censor certificate has still not been issued, the petitioner movie production house had submitted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Anand Swaroop appointed special secy at MHA; Anupama Nilekar named NHRC DG

Vasudevan Sivankutty

Kerala plans lighter school bags, classrooms without 'backbenchers'

Security personnel stand guard near the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments on land adjoining the mosque in the Turkman Gate area of New Delhi | PTI

Delhi Police arrests another accused in Turkman Gate stone-pelting case

Kapil Sibal, Sibal, Kapil

Only Supreme Court can rein in ED: Kapil Sibal after raids on I-PAC

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Maharashtra declares public holiday on Jan 15 for civic polls in 29 cities

Topics : Madras High Court movies south india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea Share NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOTrump Mortgage Bonds PurchaseGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaKVS NVS Admit Card 2026Delhi World Book Fair 2026