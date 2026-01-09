Delhi Police arrests another accused in Turkman Gate stone-pelting case

Delhi Police has arrested one more accused in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case, taking the total number of arrests so far to 12, even as security arrangements were tightened in and around the locality in view of Friday prayers, an official said.

"We have arrested Mohd Imran (36). Further investigation is underway. Security will remain tightened in the area," Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan told PTI.

A large number of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in sensitive pockets to maintain law and order. Senior officers were also seen supervising the arrangements on the ground.

According to the police, additional forces were stationed near mosques and adjoining lanes, with pickets set up at strategic points to regulate movement and prevent any untoward incident. Drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring were also being used to keep a close watch on the area, he added.

"The situation is peaceful and under control. We have made adequate security arrangements as a precautionary measure in view of Friday prayers. Our teams are maintaining strict vigil and are in constant touch with local community members," another police officer said.

The police also appealed to people to maintain peace and not pay heed to unverified messages.