close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Magicpin to invest up to Rs 100 cr on promotional offers during CWC 2023

The company will start its campaign 'Super Saver Match Days' from October 8 with the India versus Australia World Cup match on government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce

ICC ODI World CUP 2023

ICC ODI World CUP 2023. Photo: ICC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin on Saturday said it will invest up to Rs 100 crore in various promotional offers, including discounts on food orders, for the customers on the ONDC platform during the ongoing World Cup cricket tournament.
The company will start its campaign 'Super Saver Match Days' from October 8 with the India versus Australia World Cup match on government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
"We are pulling out all the stops for World Cup 2023 and are truly excited about the 'Super Saver Match Days' campaign. We plan to invest worth Rs 50 crore in various offers, including discounts to cricket fans on food delivery. We will scale it up to Rs 100 crore depending on the demand to make this event a feast for the fans," magicpin CEO and Co-founder Anshoo Sharma said.
The e-commerce firm will offer up to Rs 175 discount for orders Rs 200 and above with free delivery.
The company partners with retail shops and restaurants to make their products and services online and also offers discounts on transactions made by its users on the outlets.
During the campaign, magicpin will offer discounts at some of the popular food chains like Rebel Food brands (Faasos, Oven Story, Behrouz Biryani), McDonald's, WowMomo, Pizza Hut, Barbeque Nation, Barista on delivery orders throughout the day.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Team-wise schedule, 10 teams squad, match timings

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Gopal Rai launches anti-dust campaign in Delhi to combat air pollution

Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory, urges Indians to remain vigilant

ED arrests Hardoi pharmacy institute's chairman on money laundering charges

FSSAI analysing tea samples to determine safety standards, says CEO

Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of Kerala power contracts

The company has around 65,000 restaurants and food outlets on its app.
"Our food delivery business is witnessing 2-fold growth month-on-month. We are committed to providing an unparalleled food delivery experience and exceeding expectations every step of the way," Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MagicPin Women Cricket World Cup sports sports sponsorships

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon