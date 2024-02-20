Sensex (    %)
                        
Maha govt proposes 10% quota for Marathas; Shinde tables bill in Assembly

The Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 also proposed that after the reservation comes into effect, its review could be taken after 10 years

Maharashtra CM Shinde

Out of the total Maratha families that are below poverty line, 21.22 per cent hold the yellow ration cards. It is higher than the state's average of 17.4 per cent | File image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday tabled a bill in the state legislative assembly, proposing 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in education and government jobs.
The Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 also proposed that after the reservation comes into effect, its review could be taken after 10 years.
A day-long special session of the state legislature on Maratha quota is currently underway here.
Notably, the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on Friday submitted a report on its survey on the social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community. The massive exercise covered nearly 2.5 crore families.
One of the key findings in the bill tabled by CM Shinde underscores that the population of the Maratha community in the state is 28 per cent.
Out of the total Maratha families that are below poverty line, 21.22 per cent hold the yellow ration cards. It is higher than the state's average of 17.4 per cent.
The state government's survey undertaken between January and February this year also found that 84 per cent of the Maratha community families do not fall under the progressed category, hence they are eligible for reservation as per the Indra Sawhney case, as per the bill

Out of total farmers' suicides in Maharashtra, 94 per cent are from Maratha families, the bill noted.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

