Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Amit Shah in Rajasthan's Bikaner on daylong visit; to address BJP workers

Shah will focus on three "clusters", comprising three Lok Sabha seats each, of Jaipur, Udaipur and Bikaner during his visit

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

Amit Shah (Photo: X/@BJP4Rajasthan)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Rajasthan's Bikaner on Tuesday on a daylong visit to the state.
Shah is scheduled to address a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state election committee in Bikaner in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It will be followed by a party workers' meeting in Udaipur after noon and a meeting with prominent citizens in state capital Jaipur in the evening.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and state BJP president C P Joshi received Shah at the Bikaner airport. From the airport, they left for the venue of the meeting.
Shah will focus on three "clusters", comprising three Lok Sabha seats each, of Jaipur, Udaipur and Bikaner during his visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Thousands of wetlands under severe threat, their protection vital: Jairam

Won't arrest Wankhede in money laundering case till March 1: ED to HC

PM Modi launches Rs 32,000 cr worth of development projects in J-K

Maharashtra to be $1 trillion economy by 2027-28, says Governor Bais

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in 2018 defamation case

Topics : Amit Shah Rajasthan government Lok Sabha elections BJP MLAs BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon