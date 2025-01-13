Business Standard

UP authorities halve helicopter ride price to Rs 1,296 over Maha Kumbh

The joyride can be booked online through www.upstdc.co.in and will be facilitated by Pawan Hans, an undertaking of the Government of India

From January 24 to 26, a drone show will take place, along with a water laser show and other activities.

A helicopter joyride of Maha Kumbh has now been slashed by more than half to Rs 1,296 per person, according to an official statement.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh in statement said the 78 minute helicopter ride will begin on January 13.

"Helicopter joyride of Maha Kumbh will now cost Rs 1,296 per person from the earlier fare of Rs 3,000 rate," the statement said.

The ride will give tourists an aerial view of the grand Maha Kumbh area, soaring above Prayagraj city.

The joyride can be booked online through www.upstdc.co.in and will be facilitated by Pawan Hans, an undertaking of the Government of India.

 

The rides will operate "continuously" depending on weather, the statement said. The UP Tourism and Culture Department has also made preparations for water and adventure sports at the fair site.

From January 24 to 26, a drone show will take place, along with a water laser show and other activities.

Renowned artists from across the country will perform during the extent of the 40-day Mela, which will also feature UP Diwas.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan is scheduled to perform at the Ganga Pandal here on January 16.

The closing performance will be given by Mohit Chauhan on February 24, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

