Delhi AQI improves to 'poor' after rain, Grap III restrictions lifted

Delhi AQI improves to 'poor' after rain, Grap III restrictions lifted

Cold wave continues grappling Delhi after overnight showers which gave the much needed relief to the city's air quality

New Delhi: Commuters amid fog, on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

After remaining under the ‘very poor’ category for the past few weeks, the air quality in the national capital has improved to the ‘poor’ category. The AQI was recorded at 282 on Monday (January 13) at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
A cold wave continues to grip Delhi, with a dense layer of fog affecting visibility during the morning and night hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog today.

Grap III measures revoked

The Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage III restrictions under the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR on January 12 after rainfall improved the air quality index (AQI) in the city. However, Grap Stage I and II measures will remain in place.
 

The Commission said that in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions to impose Grap measures, it was revoking the Stage-3 restrictions as "there were rains around Delhi-NCR and the AQI has shown a significant improvement."
 
The latest order to revoke Grap Stage 3 means the removal of the ban on private construction and demolition activities, optional hybrid classes for schools up to Class 5, and no restrictions on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, as well as non-essential BS-IV diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs).

Delhi AQI improves as rain brings relief

The overnight rain, caused by a western disturbance affecting northwest India, is expected to weaken its impact by today. A drop in the minimum temperature is likely from January 14 as cold northwesterly winds return.

Delhi weather: IMD issues orange alert

Delhi saw chilly winds early Monday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for smog and dense fog in some areas. The forecast indicates a mainly clear sky, with smog or shallow fog likely during the evening and night. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum may drop to 7 degrees Celsius.
 

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi weather Rainfall Fog

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

