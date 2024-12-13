RS bypolls: BJP nominee and former NCW chief Rekha Sharma wins unopposed

Business Standard
The BJP had on Monday announced Sharma's name for the December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma

The opposition had not fielded a candidate for the bypolls. (Rekha Sharma | File Image)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

Former National Commission for Women chairperson and BJP leader Rekha Sharma was declared elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended at 3 pm on Friday.

Sharma had filed her nomination for the bypoll from Haryana here on Tuesday. She was the lone candidate in the fray.

The BJP had on Monday announced Sharma's name for the December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Accompanied by Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Sharma was given certificate by the Returning Officer after being declared elected unopposed.

The opposition had not fielded a candidate for the bypolls.

 

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP enjoys a majority having 48 members, the Congress has 37 seats, the INLD two while three are Independents. The Independents also support the Nayab Singh Saini government.

The Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana fell vacant when Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP had quit his seat following his election as an MLA in the state assembly polls held in October.

Panwar is now a Development and Panchayat Minister in the BJP government in Haryana.

Of the five RS seats in Haryana, Subhash Barala, Ram Chander Jangra and Kiran Choudhry are BJP members and after Rekha Sharma getting elected unopposed, the number of ruling party members in the Upper House rose to four. Kartikeya Sharma is an Independent member.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

