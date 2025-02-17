Monday, February 17, 2025 | 10:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maha Kumbh: Over 13.5 mn devotees take holy dip in Sangam on Feb 17

According to figures released by the Mela administration, the total number of devotees who have bathed in the Maha Kumbh since January 13 has surpassed 543.1 million

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Alongside common devotees, several political leaders and dignitaries also participated in the sacred ritual on Monday. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mahakumbh Nagar (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

The spiritual fervour at the Maha Kumbh remains unwavering as more than 13.5 million devotees took a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam by 8 pm on Monday.

According to figures released by the Mela administration, the total number of devotees who have bathed in the Maha Kumbh since January 13 has surpassed 543.1 million.  ALSO READ: High faecal coliform levels in Prayagraj during Mahakumbh, says CPCB

Alongside common devotees, several political leaders and dignitaries also participated in the sacred ritual on Monday.

Among them were Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel and West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

 

"So far, 530 million people have bathed here. This grand event is happening by the grace of the almighty," Mandaviya said  Baghel also shared his experience, saying, "I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh. This is a divine blessing and a significant moment in life." He later participated in the prasad distribution programme organised by ISKCON and the Adani Group.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called the Maha Kumbh "the finest example of India's glorious culture and traditions."  He said, "It is a matter of pride for all Indians that the world's largest gathering of people is voluntarily taking part in this sacred ritual."  Rohan Jaitley, son of late finance minister Arun Jaitley and president of the Delhi Cricket Association, also took a dip in the Sangam with his wife. Speaking about the experience, he said, "I feel blessed and fortunate to witness the divine atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh. Despite the massive turnout, the local administration has managed everything efficiently and exceptionally well."  Former Indian cricketer RP Singh, who also bathed at the Sangam, said, "This is my second Kumbh. I feel incredibly lucky to be here again. It is unimaginable how such a massive gathering of 50 crore people is being managed so smoothly."  Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Human Resource Development, along with his family, also participated in the sacred ritual.

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

