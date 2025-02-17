Monday, February 17, 2025 | 09:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC to hear plea of Ranveer Allahbadia against FIRs on YouTube show

SC to hear plea of Ranveer Allahbadia against FIRs on YouTube show

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his alleged distasteful comments during a show on YouTube.

SC, Supreme Court

New Delhi: Lawyers at the Supreme Court complex, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Expansion Building of the Supreme Court was held on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his alleged distasteful comments during a show on YouTube.

According to the cause list, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up the matter.

On Friday, Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, had mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

"I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days," Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna had said when Chandrachud submitted that Assam Police has summoned Allahbadia for joining the probe during the day.

 

Podcaster Allahbadia's remarks on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' triggered a controversy and several FIRs have been lodged against him and others in various parts of the country.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Farmer, Agriculture

Beed court orders seizure of collector's car in farmers' compensation case

Volkswagen

LIVE: Won't stop Skoda Auto Volkswagen cargo over $1.4 bn tax demand, says Customs to Bombay HC

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

High faecal coliform levels in Prayagraj during Mahakumbh, says CPCB

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines steps to prevent stampedes, improve crowd control

Earthquake, Delhi Earthquake

Delhi earthquake linked to weak rock layers, not tectonic movement: NCS

Topics : Supreme Court YouTuber Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon