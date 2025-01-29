Business Standard

Home / India News / Maha minister Nitesh Rane demands ban on burqas for Class 10, 12 exams

Maha minister Nitesh Rane demands ban on burqas for Class 10, 12 exams

He also demanded a ban on the burqa at educational institutions, stating that religious attires should be confined to homes and religious places

Nitesh Rane, Congress leader, Shiv Sena

The BJP minister claimed that burqas have been misused in the past to facilitate cheating in exams. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Wednesday sought a ban on wearing burqa during the next month's Std 10th and 12th examinations of the state board, raising concerns of security and examination malpractices.

He also demanded a ban on the burqa at educational institutions, stating that religious attires should be confined to homes and religious places.

Rane wrote a letter in this regard to Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse. "Students appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams should not be permitted to wear a burqa. If necessary, female police officers or female staff should be appointed to conduct checks. These exams are crucial for students' future, and they must be conducted transparently, free from any malpractices such as cheating. "If examinees are allowed to wear burqas, it will be difficult to determine whether electronic devices or other means are being used to cheat. In case of any untoward incident, it could lead to social and law-and-order issues, affecting many students," said the BJP leader in the letter which was released to the media.  Speaking to reporters later, Rane said the burqa should be banned in educational institutions and examination centres. No religion should receive special treatment, he said, adding that a religious attire should be restricted to home and places of worship. "If others are not bringing their religious attire to schools or colleges, why should Muslims be allowed to do so? Keep your religion at your home and in your religious places. This is a Hindutva government, and there is no need to appease anyone," the minister said.

 

He also raised concerns about security, pointing out that a burqa makes it difficult to verify the person's identity.

"There was a government resolution last year (allowing burqas inside examination halls), which I recently learned about. There should not be different rules for Muslims and members of other religions. Burqa is also a security issue. Who is wearing it, and whether the same student is appearing for the exam or not, needs to be verified. That is why I made this demand," he said.

The BJP minister claimed that burqas have been misused in the past to facilitate cheating in exams. "There have been incidents where burqas were used to carry paper chits. This is not Pakistan or Afghanistan," he said. The minister urged government officials to withdraw any previous notifications or orders that permitted wearing the burqa in educational institutions.

Rane, MLA from Kankavli, holds Fisheries and Ports Development portfolios.

The school education ministry was yet to respond to his demand, officials said. Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate exam for Class 10 will be held from February 21. The Higher Secondary Certificate exam for Class 12 will start from February 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitesh Rane burqa ban burqa Maharashtra

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

