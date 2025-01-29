Business Standard

BJP ally Chirag Paswan demands cancellation of BPSC exams over lapses

Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is an NDA constituent but not a part of state government, said he learnt about "irregularities on a large scale" in the exams from close relatives

Paswan was bewildered by the fact that the re-exam was held, earlier this month, "at 22 centres", even as he asserted that he "fully backed" the contention of other candidates that they were being denied a level playing field. | File Photo: PTI

In an embarrassment to the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Wednesday backed to the hilt the demand for cancellation of BPSC exams held last month.

Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is an NDA constituent but not a part of the government in the state, said he learnt about "irregularities on a large scale" in the exams from close relatives who were among the more than four lakh candidates.

"Many members of my family, my nieces and a nephew, took the exams. I have learnt from them the shocking lapses that took place," said the Hajipur MP when he was asked about his stand on the Combined Competitive Exams held on December 13.

 

Paswan said he was told "at many some centres, question papers were not available in adequate numbers. So, these were printed after the tests had officially begun. After a short while, these question papers were for all to see on social media platforms like WhatsApp and X".

The Union minister lambasted the BPSC authorities for turning a deaf year ('kaan mein tel daal ke pade hue hain') to these complaints and asked that "why did the commission order re-examination for one of the centres if it was so sure that all was fine?".

Notably, a re-examination was ordered for more than 10,000 candidates who had been assigned the Bapu Pariksha Parisar in the state capital, one of the exam centres in the state.

Paswan was bewildered by the fact that the re-exam was held, earlier this month, "at 22 centres", even as he asserted that he "fully backed" the contention of other candidates that they were being denied a level playing field.

"In a competitive exam, just one mark makes a difference to the prospects of candidates. So why leave a large number of them with the grouse that they could have done better if they too could get another chance," asked Paswan.

"I therefore believe that the entire exam, not just for one or two centres, be cancelled and held afresh and the BPSC must ensure that standard operating procedure is observed. I have expressed this opinion in the past and will continue to do so till the voice of youngsters is not heard," he said.

Topics : Nitish Kumar Chirag Paswan Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

