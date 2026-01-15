Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Exit polls project Mahayuti win in BMC as Maharashtra polls see 50% turnout

Exit polls project Mahayuti win in BMC as Maharashtra polls see 50% turnout

Around half the electorate voted in the BMC and 28 other civic bodies in Maharashtra, with exit polls projecting a Mahayuti alliance win in Mumbai as counting is set for Friday

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Of the BMC’s 227 wards, the Axis My India exit poll predicted that the Mahayuti alliance is projected to win 131-151 seats, the JVC exit poll put the alliance’s number at 138 seats, and Sakal said it would win 119 seats. (File photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi/Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 50 per cent polling was recorded for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s wealthiest civic body, and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra on Thursday with exit polls predicting a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai.
 
The counting of votes will take place on Friday.
 
Of the BMC’s 227 wards, Axis My India exit poll predicted that the Mahayuti Alliance is projected to win 131-151, JVC exit poll put the alliance’s number at 138 seats, and Sakal said it would win 119 seats.
 
The highlight of the BMC elections was the reuniting of the Thackeray cousins-- Uddhav and Raj Thackeray -- who came together after 20 years to stake a claim to the legacy of Shiv Sena’s founder Bal Thackeray.
 
 
The elections for the BMC, with an annual budget is over ₹74,400 crore, was a keenly contested one with 1,700 candidates in the fray for 227 seats in the elections held after a four-year delay.

Also Read

Uddhav Thackeray in BMC polls

BMC polls: Voters claim ink can be wiped with acetone; poll panel responds

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha CEO

'Poor planning': Nithin Kamath on markets shutdown for Mumbai civic polls

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

BMC elections see 17.73% voter turnout in first four hours of polling

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra civic polls: Fadnavis urges people to vote in large numbers

Mumbai: Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre, a day before Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

BMC polls begin: Why Mumbai's civic body election carries high stakes

 
The polling was marred by complaints that the indelible ink applied on voters' fingers could be easily removed. Speaking shortly after voting ended at 5.30 pm, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the turnout in the 29 civic bodies was in the 46-50 per cent range. The exact polling figures will be declared later, another official said.
 
In the 2017 elections, the polling percentage in Mumbai was 55.53, while the average voting figure in 26 corporations -- elections were held for the first time in Jalna and Ichalkaranji municipal corporations -- was 56.35 per cent.
 
Polling for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the 29 civic bodies began at 7.30 am and concluded at 5.30 pm. A total of 34.8 million (3.48 crore) voters were eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates. Except for Mumbai, the 28 other urban bodies have multi-member wards.
 
Politicians, such as Union minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, industrialists, including Reliance Industries Limited’s Mukesh Ambani, sportspersons, such as Sachin Tendulkar and several film industry personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Paresh Rawal, turned up to vote.
 
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in Nagpur for the elections to the city's civic body.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues notice on ED plea over alleged interference in I-PAC search

Supreme Court, SC

SC backs revenue in Tiger Global case, allows India to tax Flipkart gains

Preet Panesar

Who is Preet Panesar, the key suspect in Canada's $20 million gold heist

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court rejects Tiger Global's tax plea in Flipkart stake sale case

Polling officials leave for election duty on the eve of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

AIBOC flags security lapses, seeks curbs on bank officers' election dutiespremium

Topics : Election Maharashtra BMC BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBMC Elections TodayUS Oil PriceIs Drinking Tea After Meal Good?Q3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsTips to Reduce Screen TimeRSSB 4th Grade Result 2026US Freezes Visa of 75 CountriesBGMI 4.2 Updates