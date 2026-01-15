Supreme Court rejects Tiger Global's tax plea in Flipkart stake sale case

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against US-based investment firm Tiger Global in its challenge to taxation on a major stake sale in ecommerce firm Flipkart, news agency Reuters reported.

The apex court said tax authorities had correctly rejected Tiger Global’s application seeking exemption from capital gains tax arising from the transaction.

The case centred on whether taxes should apply to Tiger Global’s sale of its Flipkart stake to Walmart in 2018. The sale, valued at 144.4 billion rupees, or about $1.6 billion, formed part of Walmart’s $16 billion acquisition of the Indian ecommerce firm that year.

The dispute focused on Tiger Global’s use of the India–Mauritius tax treaty to claim exemption from taxes on the gains. Indian tax authorities argued that the firm had wrongly relied on the treaty and should be taxed in India.