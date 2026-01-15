Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Supreme Court rejects Tiger Global's tax plea in Flipkart stake sale case

Supreme Court rejects Tiger Global's tax plea in Flipkart stake sale case

The apex court said tax authorities had correctly rejected Tiger Global's application seeking exemption from capital gains tax arising from the transaction

Supreme Court of India.(File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against US-based investment firm Tiger Global in its challenge to taxation on a major stake sale in ecommerce firm Flipkart, news agency Reuters reported.
 
The apex court said tax authorities had correctly rejected Tiger Global’s application seeking exemption from capital gains tax arising from the transaction.
 
The case centred on whether taxes should apply to Tiger Global’s sale of its Flipkart stake to Walmart in 2018. The sale, valued at 144.4 billion rupees, or about $1.6 billion, formed part of Walmart’s $16 billion acquisition of the Indian ecommerce firm that year.
 
The dispute focused on Tiger Global’s use of the India–Mauritius tax treaty to claim exemption from taxes on the gains. Indian tax authorities argued that the firm had wrongly relied on the treaty and should be taxed in India.
 
 
Tax officials maintained that the Mauritius-based entities acted merely as conduits for Tiger Global’s US operations, a claim the investment firm consistently denied. Tiger Global argued that the treaty permitted such exemptions and that its structure complied with the law.

The apex court heard the case after Indian tax authorities challenged an earlier Delhi High Court ruling that had gone in favour of Tiger Global and found no violation.
 
Walmart, which competes with Amazon in India’s rapidly expanding online retail market, has not commented publicly on the matter so far. 
 

Topics : Supreme Court Flipkart Tiger Global

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

