Friday, January 16, 2026 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Antony Waste Handling Cell zooms 20% on heavy volumes

Antony Waste Handling Cell zooms 20% on heavy volumes

Till 02:01 PM on Friday; a combined 3.37 million equity shares representing 11.87 per cent of total equity shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Antony Waste Handling Cell share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Antony Waste Handling Cell share price today

 
Share price of Antony Waste Handling Cell zoomed 20 per cent to ₹558.95 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the waste management company was quoting at its highest level since October 2025. 
 
At 02:01 PM; Antony Waste Handling Cell was quoting 18 per cent higher at ₹549.75 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.14 per cent at 83,531. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold. A combined 3.37 million equity shares representing 11.87 per cent of total equity shares of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
 

Why did Antony Waste Handling Cell’s stock price zoom 20% on Friday?

 
According to a Business Standard report, trends indicate a tight contest in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 115 seats and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead in 68.
 
The counting process for 227 municipal wards of India’s richest civic body started at 10 am on Friday. The final results will be declared later today. A party or alliance will need 114 seats to secure a simple majority and form the civic body.
 
The last full BMC election was held in 2017, during which Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 84 seats, followed closely by the BJP, which won 82 seats.

Also Read

Federal Bank share price rose on January 16, 2026

Federal Bank share price surges over 9% as net profit, NII rise in Q3FY26

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Angel One, 5 others to remain in spotlight next week

Groww

Groww stock price soars 9% on huge volumes; analysts expect more upside

LTIMindtree share price

LTIMindtree up 6% on winning CBDT's 'Insight 2.0' deal worth ₹3,000 crore

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Infosys, TechM, Wipro surged up to 5%; why Nifty IT rallied 3% on Friday?

 
Established in 2001, Antony Waste Group has grown to become one of India’s foremost players in the municipal solid waste (MSW) management sector. The company began its journey with a mechanised sweeping contract awarded by the BMC, followed by a waste collection and transportation project in Greater Noida - marking its strategic expansion into the NCR region. 
 
Over the past two and a half decades, Antony Waste has steadily expanded its footprint, now operating large-scale contracts across multiple cities, managing one of Asia’s largest MSW processing facilities, and leading the way in innovative waste-to-energy initiatives.
 
Meanwhile, the waste management sector continues to demonstrate strong growth, driven by rapid urbanization, heightened environmental awareness and the enforcement of stringent government regulations. These factors are collectively driving increased demand for efficient and sustainable waste management solutions.
 
Government initiatives, such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, are playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry landscape. These programmes enforce compliance through fines and actively encourage sustainable waste management practices. Policy frameworks are also promoting public-private partnerships (PPP), incentivising the development of waste-to-energy projects, and supporting the expansion of recycling infrastructure, the company said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Antony Waste Handling Cell has established itself as a leader in India’s solid waste management sector by providing comprehensive services throughout the MSW value chain. By collaborating with municipalities that uphold robust financial governance and managing risks through staggered project schedules and built-in cost adjustments the company has remained resilient amid changing market conditions.
 
Looking ahead, the company will harness data analytics and IT-enabled fleet management to drive operational efficiency and optimise resource deployment. Real-time monitoring through Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC), combined with a culture of continuous innovation and strong parental backing, positions the company to deliver scalable solutions with measurable environmental impact. With these strategic priorities, it remains firmly focused on long-term value creation and sustainable urban development, the company said its annual report.
 

More From This Section

Stock market live updates: Nifty, Sensex pare some gains; Infosys share price rises, Wipro, RIL Q3 results today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty near 25,700; IT shines, pharma top drag

Oil Price outlook

Crude oil price outlook: Brent crude to average $56 in 2026, WTI near $49

Asian stocks, Asian shares

Asian stocks hit record highs as AI rally returns, dollar stays firm

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

Brokerages split on HDB Financial as margins improve but growth lags

Topics : Buzzing stocks BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation BMC stock market trading Market trends Antony Waste Handling Cell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting