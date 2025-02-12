Business Standard

Maharashtra cyber cell files case against 'India's Got Latent' show hosts

Maharashtra cyber cell files case against 'India's Got Latent' show hosts

This action came in response to the vulnerability and disrespectful comments by host Samay Rana and guests including Ranveer Allahbadia during the latest episode

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina on India's Got Latent

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell filed a case against ‘India’s Got Latent’ comedy show on Tuesday. As many as 30-40 people have been booked in the case, according to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, as reported by The Economic Times.
 
“A case has been filed against a total of 30 to 40 people. A case has been filed against all the people who were involved from the first episode of the show to episode 6. The process of sending notices to everyone has been started. Everyone will be called to record their statements,” according to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.
 
The action came in response to the vulnerability and disrespectful comments by host Samay Rana and guests including Ranveer Allahbadia during the latest episode. The incident received widespread criticism from social media users to the people in power, including the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis who vowed to take action against the makers of the show.
 
 
Speaking to reporters on this, Fadnavis said, “I have received information on this, but did not watch it personally. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. This encroachment, in my opinion, is wrong.”
 
“There should be a dignified way of expressing ourselves. In our society, there are rules against obscenity. It is very wrong for someone to violate those rules, and action should be taken against the violators,” Fadnavis warned.

Demand for action by All Indian Cine Workers Association

 
While strongly condemning such actions, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), an organisation that works for the artists in the film industry, called it “abhorrent” and “disrespectful” to societal values. 
 
According to The Economic Times, in its official statement, (AICWA), said, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society.”
 
"We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia,” the AICWA statement mentioned.
 

Criticism from Bollywood celebrities

 
“Amid ongoing controversy around the show, a few Bollywood celebrities also criticised Allahbadia and the show’s hosts for their comments including filmmaker Imtiyaz Ali and popular actor Manoj Bajpayee. 
 
“The fame that comes through shortcuts doesn’t last long. I feel people should do what they enjoy doing, but obscenity is a subject that looks bad, and anyone would agree. However, people are immature, so their mistakes should not be taken too seriously,” said Ali. 
 
While agreeing with  Imtiaz Ali’s remarks Manoj Bajpayee said, “People who are successful and young should appreciate and understand their environment. 
 

Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology 

Allahbadia issued a public apology following the backlash. In a video shared on his X account, he admitted that his remarks were inappropriate, insensitive, and devoid of humor. He also acknowledged that comedy is not his strength and expressed regret for his lapse in judgment.
 
“My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry,” Allahbadia said.
 
Notably, after this controversy, Ranveer has lost around 8000 followers - 4153 followers on his account and 4205 on his handle called ‘BeerBiceps’, according to an influencer marketing intelligence platform, Qoruz.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

