Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mumbai Police reaches Ranveer Allahbadia's home to probe latest controversy

Mumbai Police reaches Ranveer Allahbadia's home to probe latest controversy

The controversy began when Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks during a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent'

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps

According to Mumbai Police sources, the complaint is in response to the inappropriate language used on the show | (Photo: X/@beerbicepsguy)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A team of Mumbai Police has arrived at the residence of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, following the controversy surrounding his comments on the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.

The police visit comes after a complaint was filed against Allahbadia and other individuals involved in the show. The situation has sparked significant backlash, with calls for legal action and a ban on the show.

After the 'India's Got Latent' controversy, Ashish Chanchlani's lawyer Apurva also arrived at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. The studio where the show is filmed is within the jurisdiction of Khar Police Station. Therefore, today Ashish's lawyer visited the police station.

 

On Monday, a lawyer filed a formal complaint against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina (host of the show), and the organizers of 'India's Got Latent'.

According to Mumbai Police sources, the complaint is in response to the inappropriate language used on the show, which was deemed offensive by several viewers.

Also Read

Ranveer Allahbadia

Cine workers' panel demands ban on comedy show amid Ranveer Allahbadia row

Mushtaq Khan

UP police arrest mastermind behind Mushtaq Khan and Sunil Pal abductions

Vir Das

Vir Das becomes first Indian to host Int'l Emmy Awards, B'wood reacts

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 1,000 pts to 76,300; SMIDs fall 3%; Auto, FMCG, PSB, Pharma drag 2%

Oyo

OYO to invest $10 million in US-based G6 Hospitality's digital assets

The controversy began when Allahbadia, known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made offensive remarks during a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent'.

This comment caused outrage, leading to reactions from various industry bodies, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) who strongly condemned the same.

In a statement, AICWA condemned Allahbadia's remarks, calling them "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal and family values.

AICWA's official statement read, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society."

The association further demanded a complete ban on the show, alongside legal action against those responsible.

"We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia," AICWA stated.

Following the uproar, Allahbadia issued a public apology. In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Allahbadia further requested that the producers of 'India's Got Latent' remove the "insensitive sections" from the episode in which his comments were made.

"I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he concluded.

In addition to AICWA's condemnation, a formal complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission.

The complaint alleges that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women in an attempt to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.

The complainant has called for strict action against the individuals involved in the show, especially concerning the remarks made by Allahbadia and Raina.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Calcutta High Court

RG Kar case: HC says corruption has serious impact on public confidence

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

LIVE: Non-state actors, disruptive technologies have made world order fragile, says Rajnath Singh

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's name needs to be protected from misuse, says Delhi HC

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Abdul Rashid, Abdul, Rashid

Delhi HC lists Engineer Rashid's bail plea on Feb 24 after SC clarification

beer shortage

Beer gets costlier in Telangana after United Breweries' supply dispute

Topics : stand-up comedy Indian comedy shows Mumbai police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEApollo Hospitals share PriceHoliday TomorrowSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon