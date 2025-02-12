Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Booze breaks & hangover leave: Japan's IT firm is redefining work culture

Booze breaks & hangover leave: Japan's IT firm is redefining work culture

Trust Ring Co, an Osaka-based IT company, believes that a little fun can go a long way in keeping employees happy

haryana new liquor policy

Japan-based Trust Ring is serving free alcohol during work hours and even giving staff time to recover from hangovers. | Photo: Freepik

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Indian CEOs continue to debate long work hours and hybrid policies, a small IT firm in Japan is redefining office culture — one drink at a time.
 
Trust Ring Co, an Osaka-based IT company, believes that a little fun can go a long way in keeping employees happy. Forget the usual perks like gym memberships or meal vouchers — this company is serving free alcohol during work hours and even giving staff time to recover from hangovers, according to a report by Oddity Central.
 
Budget-friendly perk: Free booze  
Unlike corporate giants that lure top talent with sky-high salaries and endless benefits, Trust Ring operates on a more creative approach. Since big paychecks aren’t on the table, the company decided to revolutionise the office experience instead — by pouring drinks ‘on the house’ during work hours.  
 
 
And it’s not just for show — the CEO himself joins in, occasionally handing out drinks to new hires to make them feel at home.

Also Read

Softbank

Japan's Softbank Group likely to make $1.5 billion quarterly profit

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea's Kim Jong slams US-South Korea-Japan security partnership

Donald Trump, Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba

Trump hails security partnership with Japan, announces $1 bn defence sales

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump meets Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba as China trade tensions loom

Samvardhana Motherson

Motherson partners with Japan's Sanko for sustainable packaging solutions

 
Hangover leave? Say no more  
If your head is pounding from last night’s ‘celebrations’, Trust Ring has you covered. Employees can sleep in for an extra two-to-three hours after a rough night and still make it to work by lunchtime — because the company feels that productivity is better with a clear mind.
 
An employee told Kansai TV, “If I use a sick day for a hangover, I get extra rest and can come in fresh. That way, I’m actually more effective.”
 
‘Bereavement’ leaves
But wait — there’s more. The company’s bereavement leave policy isn’t just for lost family members or close friends. Trust Ring recognises that the loss of a favourite celebrity or idol can be just as devastating. So, if your favourite J-pop star announces their retirement, you can take a day off to grieve properly – isn’t that workplace empathy on steroids? Trust Ring seems to have cracked the code: work hard, play harder.  
 
Japan’s unique work culture 
Japan is known for its disciplined workplace traditions, and Trust Ring is a unique deviation to the list. In recent times, several companies have started offering such quirky perks though. From inemuri (taking quick power naps at work) to office cats for stress relief, Japanese companies are no strangers to thinking outside the box.  
 
Some IT startups in Japan have even started paying employees extra to ditch remote work. This comes as a pleasant shift in the country, which often draws bad press as its companies put unbearable amounts of work-related stress and tension upon their employees.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin readies reciprocal US tariffs as trade war fears mount

Donald Trump

Trump may revive 1930 trade discrimination law for reciprocal US tariffs

Israel Flag, Israel

Relatives of Israeli hostages terrified as fragile Gaza ceasefire may end

Baidu, Baidu Technology Park

Baidu likely to release next-generation AI model 'Ernie 5' this year

AI

AI Action Summit in Paris calls for human-centric approach towards AI use

Topics : Japan Work culture toxic work culture IT sector alcohol work-life balance employee corporate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEIndia New Immigration Bill 2025IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon