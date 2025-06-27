Friday, June 27, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra transporters to go on strike from Jul 1 to protest e-challans

Transporters in Maharashtra, including private bus and truck operators, have called for an indefinite strike from July 1 to protest against the unjust collection of fines through e-challans

Trucks

A release issued from the office of Sarnaik, who heads the transport ministry, said the government is determined to resolve the grievances of transport operators. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said the government is committed to addressing the grievances of transport operators, who have threatened to go on strike from July 1 to protest against the e-challan system for traffic violations.

The minister on Thursday directed officials to form a committee and submit a report within one month concerning the transporters' strike threat.

Transporters in Maharashtra, including private bus and truck operators, have called for an indefinite strike from July 1 to protest against the unjust collection of fines through e-challans and to press for their other demands. 

 

A release issued from the office of Sarnaik, who heads the transport ministry, said the government is determined to resolve the grievances of transport operators.

 

Vahatukdar Bachao Kruti Samiti, an action committee of transporters, is not satisfied with the move, its leader Uday Barge told PTI.

Transporters are firm on launching the strike on July 1 for demands like stopping the forceful collection of e-challan fines, waiving existing penalties, cancelling the mandatory cleaner rule for heavy vehicles, and reconsidering no-entry timings in metro cities, he said.

The release from Sarnaik's office said the minister proposed a joint committee comprising transport officials, police, sectoral experts and transport association representatives to ensure transparency and inclusivity.

The reforms in the e-challan system must encourage compliance from drivers and vehicle owners without imposing arbitrary or harsh conditions, he said. 

 

Sarnaik also said multiple challans for the same offence on the same day must be avoided, adding there should be a defined validity period for each e-challan.

The system should be fair and promote voluntary adherence, the release quoted him as saying.

Maharashtra's Industries Minister Uday Samant, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, senior police officials, and representatives of various transport associations attended the meeting held on the issue in Mantralaya on Thursday. 

Sarnaik also suggested that parking facilities for heavy vehicles, especially in Mumbai, be made a priority and emphasised using real-time photographs while issuing challans to avoid outdated or unjust penalties, the release added.

As some decisions about e-challan systems are related to the home department, the state government has assured that a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the department, will be held within two days, Barge said.

The action committee is firm on the decision of key-down of all vehicles' protest starting July 1. Though the transport minister promised to constitute a committee, it won't give any immediate relief. Transporters' vehicles will continue to get e-challans, he said.

In a video message to transporters, Barge said the action committee will announce further course of action about their agitation on June 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra News Transport strike e-challans Maharashtra Maharashtra government

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

