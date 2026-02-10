Mahashivratri 2026: Will Shivratri be observed on Feb 14 or 15? Know more

Observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Phalgun, Mahashivratri is among the most sacred festivals in the Hindu calendar. The day is traditionally believed to mark the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Other ancient legends hold that Shiva revealed himself as the Shivalinga on this night. Owing to these beliefs, the worship of the Shivalinga on Mahashivratri is considered especially auspicious, symbolising creation, transformation and spiritual awakening.

It is stated that doing the Shivalinga Rudrabhishek on Mahashivratri brings Lord Shiva's blessings in plenty. The question now remains, however, what date and day will it be observed? So, let us remove the confusion of the date this year.

Mahashivratri 2026 date: When will Shivratri be celebrated?

According to Drik Panchang, the celebration of Mahashivratri will take place on Sunday, February 15 and will conclude on February 16, 2026.

Mahashivratri is observed during the Phalguna month, which typically falls in February or March each year, on the Chaturdashi Tithi (14th day) of Krishna Paksha.

About Mahashivratri

In India, Maha Shivaratri is a significant night for worship and fasting. On this holy day, devotees honour the marriage of Shiva and Shakti. Long lines form at temples, and many people sing Shiva chants while staying up late.

On Trayodashi, the fasting period for Maha Shivaratri typically starts one day earlier. Devotees avoid eating heavy meals and only eat once that day.

Worshippers who observe Mahashivratri fast pledge to keep their discipline and finish the fast without interruption. In order to remain composed and concentrated, they often ask Lord Shiva for assistance. Before beginning the vrat, this mental preparation is said to be crucial because day-long fasting can be hard on the body.

More about the 2026 Mahashivratri

Maha Shivratri is regarded as the most powerful spiritual night of the year, making it more than just another celebration. On this night, Lord Shiva is reported to perform the cosmic dance, or Tandava.

A lot of people also think that Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married on this night. Bholenath, another name for Lord Shiva, is renowned for his compassion and simplicity.

Devotees think that he is readily delighted and grants genuine wishes. To obtain his blessings, even a modest offering made with unadulterated devotion is thought to be sufficient.