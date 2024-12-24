Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 07:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / President Murmu extends Christmas greetings, calls for unity, peace

President Murmu extends Christmas greetings, calls for unity, peace

The President extended her heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, especially Christians, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and hoped that the "forces of trust and forgiveness" will be strengthened around the world, bringing people closer to each other.

"As we celebrate this sacred day, let us imbibe Jesus Christ's message of love and harmony in our lives. His teachings of brotherhood and welfare of all continue to light the path to a better world. This festival inspires us to foster unity and peace," she said.

In this season of peace, "I hope the forces of trust and forgiveness will be strengthened around the world, bringing people closer to each other," Murmu said.

 

The President extended her heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, especially Christians, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IRCTC

IRCTC not paying compensation to passengers for delay in pvt trains: RTI

Pollution, Air pollution

Centre lifts Grap IV restrictions for Delhi-NCR as pollution levels dip

air pollution, AQI

LIVE: Govt's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR revokes Grap-IV curbs amid dip in pollution levels

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM Stalin urges Centre for release of 17 fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

snowfall,snow

Himachal snowfall: 177 roads closed, Shimla hotel occupancy rises to 70%

Topics : Christmas President of India Christmas in India Jesus Christ festivals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon