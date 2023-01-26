JUST IN
Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid-19 vaccine
Republic Day celebrated across Kashmir, relaxed atmosphere in Srinagar
Lapse of time between injury, death doesn't reduce liability in murder case
PM Modi greets people on occasion of Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
Make India a country of knowledgeable people: RSS chief Bhagwat on R-Day
MP growth rate touched 19.74% on current prices in 21-22: Governor Patel
Republic Day: Why does India organise a parade to mark the occasion?
Congress leader Antony falls silent after son's tryst with BBC documentary
British Airways sees strong India demand, adds third flight from Mumbai
Vital evidence surfaces on Rs 700 crore real estate scam in Mohali
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Republic Day celebrated across Kashmir, relaxed atmosphere in Srinagar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid-19 vaccine

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday

Topics
Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | Coronavirus Vaccine | Bharat Biotech

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Biotech’s iNCOVACC, Bharat Bio’s nasal Covid vaccine, nasal Covid vaccine, Covid vaccine
Bharat Bio’s nasal Covid vaccine

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday.

The world's first made-in-India intranasal vaccine was launched at Mandaviya's residence here.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- had received the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval in November for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose.

According to a statement issued by Bharat Biotech earlier, 'iNCOVACC' is priced at Rs 800 for private markets and at Rs 325 for supplies to the government of India and state governments

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had said.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 16:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU