Manipur: NDA legislature leader Y Khemchand Singh stakes claim to form govt

NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday staked a claim to form a government in Manipur, state BJP chief A Sharda Devi said.

Restive Manipur has been under the President's rule since February last year.

An NDA team led by Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Lok Bhavan here and staked the claim to form a popular government, she said.

Two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo majority districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl were among the delegates who met Bhalla here.

"We met the governor in the presence of our newly elected legislature party leader and BJP observer Tarun Chugh. The NDA staked a claim to form a popular government in the state," Devi told reporters here.