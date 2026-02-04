Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Manipur: NDA legislature leader Y Khemchand Singh stakes claim to form govt

Manipur: NDA legislature leader Y Khemchand Singh stakes claim to form govt

Restive Manipur has been under the President's rule since February last year

Y Khemchand Singh

Y Khemchand Singh named next CM of Manipur.

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday staked a claim to form a government in Manipur, state BJP chief A Sharda Devi said.

Restive Manipur has been under the President's rule since February last year.

An NDA team led by Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Lok Bhavan here and staked the claim to form a popular government, she said.

Two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo majority districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl were among the delegates who met Bhalla here.

"We met the governor in the presence of our newly elected legislature party leader and BJP observer Tarun Chugh. The NDA staked a claim to form a popular government in the state," Devi told reporters here.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rahul gandhi, naravane, memoir

Rahul displays Naravane memoir, claims PM didn't fulfil his responsibility

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Tunnel breakthrough achieved in Palghar for bullet train project: Vaishnaw

Lok Sabha, LS

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid heavy sloganeering by Opposition

branded residence, housing, real estate

Three minor sisters jump to death, police probing addiction to online game

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

15 women among 22 arrested in Patna for operating cyber fraud call centres

Topics : Manipur govt Manipur BJP President rule

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today