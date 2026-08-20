Manipur shuts schools, colleges for 3 days amid NRC delimitation protest

The Manipur government on Wednesday announced that all educational institutes in the state would remain closed for three days from August 20, citing the "prevailing law-and-order situation".

Protesters burnt effigies of politicians and took out rallies in different parts of Manipur's valley districts on the second day of the 48-hour general strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) to press for updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census exercise is conducted in the state.

The JFD has also announced a boycott of all government offices from Thursday as part of its ongoing agitation..

An order by the state Education Department said, "In view of the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state, the Governor of Manipur declare the closure of all schools as may be affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, the Central Board of Secondary Education or otherwise; colleges and higher education institutes incuding universities; falling under government, aided or unaided sectors, from August 20 to August 22..

At Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district, bandh supporters burnt effigies of Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Wednesday. They demanded that the census not be conducted until internally displaced persons (IDPs) return to their native places.

Dozens of demonstrators also took out a rally at Singjamei in Imphal West district and marched for nearly 2 km to press for their demands.

Road blockades continued at several locations in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, with bandh supporters stopping private vehicles as well as security forces from proceeding and asking them to return.

A census training programme for supervisors, enumerators and field trainers was also cancelled in Thoubal district, officials said.