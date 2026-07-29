Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi SIR: Over 7.5 million voter forms digitised, 52% electorate covered

Delhi SIR: Over 7.5 million voter forms digitised, 52% electorate covered

The Election Commission's latest status report showed that 75,72,315 enumeration forms had been digitised, accounting for 52.19 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,298 electors

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies voter details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Delhi has 13,033 polling booths where the Special Intensive Revision exercise is currently underway (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 7.5 million enumeration forms have been digitised under Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with over 52 per cent of the electorate covered, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

The Election Commission's latest status report showed that 75,72,315 enumeration forms had been digitised, accounting for 52.19 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,298 electors. Enumeration forms have been distributed to 1,44,92,544 voters, or 99.88 per cent of the electorate.

Among the 13 districts, Outer North leads the digitisation drive with 64.34 per cent of forms uploaded, followed by South West (62.45 per cent), West (59.46 per cent), North West (58.53 per cent) and Central North (56.72 per cent).

 

South East recorded the lowest digitisation at 38.51 per cent, followed by East (43.57 per cent), South (45.11 per cent), Central (48.41 per cent) and Old Delhi (48.51 per cent).

In absolute numbers, North East has digitised the highest number of forms at 10,13,554, followed by West (865,773), South West (830,483) and South (606,769).

Also Read

ethanol E20 fuel

Delhi transport unions plan 'E-20' protest march to Parliament on August 4

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies voter details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Delhi SIR: Digitisation crosses 6.6 million, covers over 45% of electors

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies voter details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Jharkhand's SIR exercise: Over 600K dead voters recorded; Ranchi tops list

Police personnel stand guard outside Patel Chowk Metro station in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed 16 metro stations citing “security reasons”. (Photo: PTI)

18 Delhi Metro stations to remain closed today amid heightened security

The Sunday Book Bazaar: Daryaganj and the Making of a Reading Public in Delhi

The Sunday Book Bazaar: Delhi's enduring kutub khana and literary legacypremium

Distribution of enumeration forms has been completed in 10 districts -- South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Outer North, North East, East, South and West.

Of the remaining districts, South West has achieved 99.98 per cent distribution, Central North 99.95 per cent, while North West remained the lowest at 98.66 per cent.

The Election Commission has extended the SIR schedule in Delhi, allowing booth-level officers (BLOs) to continue house-to-house visits till August 8, instead of the earlier deadline of July 29, to facilitate collection and digitisation of pending enumeration forms.

Under the SIR exercise, BLOs distribute enumeration forms to voters to verify entries in the electoral rolls. The completed forms are then digitised as part of the ongoing revision of Delhi's electoral rolls.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said the Election Commission will work out a mechanism to ensure that voters whose homes have recently been demolished are not excluded from the electoral rolls.

Noting that the issue had emerged ahead of the exercise, Kumar said the concern relates to electors whose registered addresses no longer exist because their houses have been demolished.

Delhi has 13,033 polling booths where the Special Intensive Revision exercise is currently underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

insta, instagram, social media

Meta Platforms' Instagram 'copyright abuse' in legal crosshairspremium

social media

Ministries told to form quick response teams to fight fake online contentpremium

CJP Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest, Protest

Kolkata court grants bail to 18 held in Neet protest violence after remand

Supreme Court

Explained: The legal framework governing takedown of online posts in Indiapremium

SC, Supreme Court

SC bars coercive action against student protesters, mulls independent probe

Topics : Election Commission of India Delhi Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayDelhi-Haridwar Highway Vehicle BanBajaj Finance Q1 PreviewCoforge Q1 ResultsTata Chemicals Share PriceHUL Q1 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance