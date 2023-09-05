Manish Sisodia leader of team education, says Delhi minister Atishi

On the occasion of Teachers Day, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday said that former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is the "leader of team education" and every moment spent with him was an opportunity to learn.

Sisodia, who also held the education portfolio, has been in jail since February in connection with the excise policy case. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet amid the corruption allegations against him.

In a post on the microblogging site X, Atishi wrote, "Manish Sisodia is the leader of Team Education. Every moment spent with him has been an opportunity to learn."



"I would like to wish Manish Sir on the occasion of Teachers' Day today. It is because of him that the (Arvind) Kejriwal government has been able to take huge steps for the teachers and has been providing them world-class training facilities," she said.

Atishi was appointed the Education minister in March. She was also assigned the charge of a few other portfolios in the absence of Sisodia.

