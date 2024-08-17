Manjhi lashes out at Mamata govt, says 'Centre's intervention' needed in WB

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday saw the need for "Centre's intervention" in West Bengal, where law and order situation has been under the scanner following a doctor's rape and murder. He also lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the "failure of her administration" to rein in hoodlums who attacked the demonstration that was being held in protest against the horrific crime. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "It was absurd that Banerjee chose to take out a procession herself yesterday. The entire administration is under her control. Against whom was she staging a protest," asked Manjhi, who is also a former CM of Bihar.

Banerjee, who heads Trinamool Congress, had taken out a procession demanding the death penalty for the accused in the case, which was taken over by CBI a week ago following a Calcutta High Court order.

However, Manjhi was of the view that "the recent turn of events makes it clear that Banerjee is not able to ensure law and order in West Bengal. The state needs the Centre's intervention".

The Union minister, who heads Hindustani Awam Morcha, however, did not elaborate further.

His statement is in line with the demand for the president's rule made by the BJP, the largest constituent of the NDA, which is also the principal opposition party in West Bengal.