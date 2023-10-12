close
PM Modi on a day visit to Uttarakhand's Kumaon, to inaugurate projects

The prime minister will also have a darshan of Adi Kailash, offer prayers at Jageshwar Dham and Parvati Kund, and visit Gunji village during the tour

Narendra Modi

Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India Pithoragarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of several development projects, and address a public meeting here during a one-day visit to the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand on Thursday.
The prime minister will also have a darshan of Adi Kailash, offer prayers at Jageshwar Dham and Parvati Kund, and visit Gunji village during the tour.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Our government is committed to the welfare of each and every individual of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the state's rapid development. To impart more speed to it, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects in Pithoragarh."

"I will also get the good opportunity of interacting with the people of Gunji village. I also look eagerly forward to a darshan of the spiritually significant Parvati Kund and and a puja at Jageshwar Dham during the tour," he said.
Cultural troupes from Uttarakhand's Kumaon region will welcome Modi at several points of a renovated 6-km road decorated with murals and paintings as he travels from the Naini Saini airport to a public meeting venue here.
Modi will begin his visit with a darshan of Adi Kailash peak, the abode of Lord Shiva, at Jolingkong from where he will head to Gunji village. There he will meet locals and security personnel, officials said citing an itinerary released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
He will then offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Jageshwar Dham and address the public meeting in Pithoragarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Uttarakhand Kumaon

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 9:03 AM IST

