'Chhattisgarh govt to carry out survey of beneficiaries for housing scheme'
Neiphiu Rio resigns as Nagaland CM ahead of swearing-in on March 7

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio resigned on Saturday, ahead of the oath-taking on March 7

Topics
Nagaland | Neiphiu Rio

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Neiphiu Rio
Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio resigned on Saturday, ahead of the oath-taking on March 7.

Rio, a four-time chief minister, submitted his resignation to Governor La Ganesan at the Raj Bhavan.

"As my tenure has come to an end, I submitted a letter of resignation as Chief Minister of Nagaland to the Hon'ble Governor, Shri @LaGanesan," he tweeted.

Rio's NDPP won 25 seats in the 60-member assembly, while its partner BJP won 12 seats.

He is likely to stake to form the new government on Monday, ahead of Tuesday's swearing-in ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 06:41 IST

