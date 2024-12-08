Business Standard
Matter of immense pride, says PM Modi on priest's elevation as cardinal

In a grand consistory held in the Vatican on Saturday, 51-year-old Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis

George Koovakad

Koovakad's appointment brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, further strengthening the country's representation at the Vatican. (Photo: X)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad being elevated as a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis is a matter of great joy and pride for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

He said George Koovakad has devoted his life to the service of humanity as an ardent follower of Jesus Christ.

"A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis," Modi said in a post on X. 

"His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours," the prime minister said.

In a grand consistory held in the Vatican on Saturday, 51-year-old Koovakad was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis.

The ceremony, held at the famous St Peter's Basilica and attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world, witnessed the induction of 21 new cardinals from various countries.

The ceremony began at 8.30 pm (IST) marking a procession with 21 cardinal-designated to the altar of St Peter's Basilica. Later, the Pope addressed the gathering and handed over the ceremonious cap and ring to the cardinal-designate, followed by a certificate accompanied by prayers.

Koovakad's appointment brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, further strengthening the country's representation at the Vatican.

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

