Mega Corporation inks pact with Rajasthan govt arm for salary-linked loans

Non-banking finance company Mega Corporation on Wednesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Rajasthan Financial Services Delivery (RFSDL), a state government enterprise, to implement a technology-driven salary-linked advance programme for government employees.

Under the agreement, Mega Corporation will deploy its digital lending platform, Lendingo, to enable fully regulated, transparent and payroll-integrated advances against salary.

The partnership marks Mega Corporation's formal entry into government-anchored financial infrastructure, the city-headquartered NBFC said.

The programme has been designed to provide government employees with frictionless digital access to short-term credit, while maintaining high standards of transparency, auditability and regulatory compliance, the company said in a release.

"This partnership with RFSDL and the Government of Rajasthan represents a defining moment for Mega Corporation," said Kunal Lalani, Executive Director, Mega Corporation.

The salary-linked advance facility is intended to address short-term liquidity needs arising from medical expenses, emergencies and unforeseen household requirements, thereby strengthening financial resilience among government employees at scale, the company said.

Mega Corporation is engaged in delivering structured lending and financial solutions, with a strong focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and technology-enabled delivery.