Sanatana comments row: Madras HC quashes FIR against Amit Malviya

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed an FIR registered against BJP leader Amit Malviya for alleged distortion of comments made by Deputy Chief Minsiter Udhayanidhi Stalin on 'Sanatana Dharma'.

Justice S Srimathy said the comments of Udhayanidhi were tantamount to hate speech and held that questioning it was a reaction.

BJP leader K Annamalai said the court has quashed the vindictive and politically motivated FIR filed by "the corrupt, anti-Hindu" DMK government against Amit Malviya.