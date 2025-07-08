Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Meghalaya CM seeks more funds for smaller NE states from finance commission

Meghalaya CM seeks more funds for smaller NE states from finance commission

Sangma urged the finance commission to recommend higher fund devolution and more flexible schemes to help smaller states address critical sectors such as roads, healthcare, education, and tourism

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took up the issue during his meeting with members of the 16th Finance Commission in New Delhi. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma advocated for enhanced financial support to the smaller Northeastern states, citing their unique geographical, economic, and developmental challenges.

Sangma took up the issue during his meeting with members of the 16th Finance Commission in New Delhi on Monday.

"Our states face distinct issues related to terrain, infrastructure gaps, and limited revenue-generating capacities. We need special financial consideration to address these structural disadvantages," Sangma said at the meeting.

He urged the finance commission to recommend higher fund devolution and more flexible schemes to help smaller states address critical sectors such as roads, healthcare, education, and tourism.

 

Sangma also called for greater autonomy in the utilisation of centrally allocated funds, allowing states to design projects suited to their needs.

The commission assured him that the submissions would be carefully examined.

"North East States, while having their own unique and distinct issues, share common concerns and challenges. In this context, a joint memorandum from Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Meghalaya was submitted to the 16th Finance Commission, outlining the special needs and developmental priorities of the region," Sangma posted on X.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

