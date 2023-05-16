close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meghalaya district imposes restrictions to tackle African Swine Fever

District administration has imposed restrictions and prohibited various activities under 144 CrPC in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills following outbreak of ASF, officials said

IANS Shillong
Meghalaya, coronavirus, covid-19

(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

District administration has imposed 28-point restrictions and prohibited various activities under section 144 CrPC in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills following outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), officials said here on Tuesday.

The officials said that it has been confirmed that there is an ASF outbreak at the government Pig farm at Nongkasen in the district.

The District Magistrate in a notification said that in order to prevent, control and eradicate the ASF and to prevent the spread of the disease outside the district, the prohibition of various activities and restriction were imposed in the radius of 10 Km from the epicentre of the disease also known as the infected zone.

According to the DM's order, the restrictions include no movement of pigs, genetic material, meat, feeds, equipment, veterinary medicine from the infected zone into surveillance zones and disease free zones.

The preventive measures suggested include, the pig farm owners and pig handlers shall maintain hygiene and bio-security in pig farms and shall restrict entry of people into farm premises, pig holders shall be advised to confine their pigs within their pig sheds and movement of pigs are allowed.

Meanwhile, last month Tripura government also imposed a ban on the import of pigs and piglets amid sporadic incidents of ASF in different parts of the country including the northeast region.

Also Read

Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday

Meghalaya polls: Songs, music to motivate voters for Feb 27 election

Meghalaya assembly polls: A look at key contests between candidates

All options open to form stable govt: Meghalaya CM after exit polls

Meghalaya polls: Around 19,000 personnel, polling staff deployed on duty

Around 2,200 rooms registered under Delhi govt's 'Bed and Breakfast' scheme

DRDO scientist held for giving info to Pak, sent in custody till May 29

Semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train trial starts on Mumbai-Goa route

UP court agrees to hear plea seeking ASI survey of entire Gyanvapi complex

321 people receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela for 6 NE states

Tripura's Animal Resource Development (ARD) Minister Sudangshu Das had said that keeping in view the sporadic incidents of ASF in different parts of the country as precautionary measures, the state government has totally banned the import of pig and piglet from outside the state.

The outbreak of ASF is also reported in few northeastern, southern and northern states of the country and from these diseases hit regions, pig and piglets are being imported often.

The highly-contagious ASF created havoc in Mizoram during 2021 and 2022, killing over 33,400 pigs, affecting over 10,000 families besides causing financial loss of Rs 61 crore.

Around 12,000 pigs were culled in Mizoram in 2021 and 2022.

According to experts, the outbreak of ASF may have been caused by pigs or pork imported from neighbouring Myanmar, Bangladesh and the adjoining states of northeast.

The northeast region's annual pork business is worth around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore, with Assam being the largest supplier.

Pork is one of the most common and popular meats consumed by both the tribals and non-tribals in the region.

--IANS

sc/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Meghalaya Northeast India

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India set for Round 2 draw for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Decision on appointment of CM of K'taka in a day or two: Cong leader Khera

Law & Order, Court order
2 min read

TCS, Intellect in race for development of advanced version of portal GeM

Image
3 min read

OnMobile Global launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Eveready Industries cuts number of direct distributors to 1,000 from 5,000

Eveready Industries
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

monsoon, rain, rainfall, climate
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon