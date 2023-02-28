All options open to form stable govt: Meghalaya CM after exit polls

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is likely to form a post-poll alliance, indicated conducted by a number of media houses.

The further pointed out that the northeastern state would have a hung house, with Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) emerging as the single-largest party.

Following this, said that he would keep all options to form a stable government.

"We will keep all our options open to form a stable government. We are happy to see the trend is in line as we expected to get more seats than we received last time," said Sangma.

To form a stable government, Sangma said, decision would taken considering the best interest of the state.

"When it comes to forming a stable government as and when the situation arrives we will move forward considering the best interest of the state," he said.

The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance would retain power in Nagaland, while BJP has a clear edge over its rivals in Tripura, predicted as they forecast a close race in .

For the 60-member Nagaland assembly, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance would get 38 to 48 seats.

It said Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats, NPF may win 3-8 seats and other parties could get 5-15 seats.

According to Zee-Matriz exit poll, NDPP-BJP alliance could get 35-43 seats.

ETG-Times Now poll gave 27-33 seats to NDPP, 12-16 seats to BJP and 4-8 seats to NPF.

In the 60-member assembly, Zee-Matrize exit poll predicted NPP will get 21-26 seats, Trinamool Congress 8-13 seats, BJP 6-11 seats and Congress 3-6 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll for the state predicted NPP getting 18-24 seats, Congress (6-12), BJP (4-8), UDP (8-12 seats) and TMC (5-9) seats.

Times Now ETG exit poll predicted that NPP will get 18-26 seats, AITMC 8-14 seats, UDP 8-14 seats and BJP 3-6 seats.

The counting of votes in all three states will take place on March 2.

