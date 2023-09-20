close
Sensex (-0.88%)
67001.34 -595.50
Nifty (-0.90%)
19952.75 -180.55
Nifty Midcap (-0.24%)
40559.75 -98.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.77%)
5805.15 -45.25
Nifty Bank (-1.21%)
45424.00 -555.85
Heatmap

Meghwal moves women's reservation bill for consideration and passage in LS

Meghwal said an attempt to pass the bill during the UPA rule failed as the legislation lapsed due to the dissolution of the Lok Sabha

Law Minister Meghwal moves women's reservation bill for consideration and passage in LS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday moved the women's reservation bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a step towards women empowerment.
It is an important bill and it will be good if unanimity emerges for its passage, he said.
Meghwal said an attempt to pass the bill during the UPA rule failed as the legislation lapsed due to the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.
Perhaps the UPA government was more concerned about remaining in power than passing the important bill, the minister added.
The constitution amendment bill was introduced on Tuesday.

Also Read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Rajasthan elections: BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal over corruption claims

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

Rajasthan: Union min Meghwal claims Kailash Meghwal will join Congress

Law and order in Bengal 'not good at all': Union minister Meghwal

Next assembly polls last opportunity to save Sikkim: Former CM Chamling

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC Venugopal

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 space journey to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today

'Canadian politics has turned bizarre' says Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arjun Ram Meghwal Lok Sabha Women Reservation Bill

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayApple Releases iOS 17World Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveTop 10 Business IdeasGold-Silver PriceBlue Star Share PriceIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on SaturdayNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC VenugopalIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon